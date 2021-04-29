Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $11,304,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.23 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $389.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

