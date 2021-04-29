Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,813 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $515.48 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $335.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $246.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.76 and a 200-day moving average of $479.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock worth $18,599,298. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

