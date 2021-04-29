Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

