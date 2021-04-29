Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.17.

Shares of BA opened at $236.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.21. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

