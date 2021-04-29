Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,999 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

