Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,190 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 256.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $286.54 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.15 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.47.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

