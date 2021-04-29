Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,457 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

FPXI stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

