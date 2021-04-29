Caliber Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

WM opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $136.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

