Caliber Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $257.40 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. Insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

