Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $289,179,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $316.40 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.61 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,720 shares of company stock worth $103,286,078 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

