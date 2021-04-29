Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

