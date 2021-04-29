Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $42.98. 23,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Calix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 56,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Calix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.