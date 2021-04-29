Cambium Networks (CMBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 225.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

