Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.940-5.240 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.57.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $120.05. 513,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.