Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT opened at $118.77 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

