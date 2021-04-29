Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPT opened at $118.77 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.
