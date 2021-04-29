Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94-5.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.03. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.940-5.240 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $121.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.