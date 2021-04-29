Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.940-5.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.280 EPS.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.05. 513,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

