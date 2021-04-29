Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.940-5.240 EPS.

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $120.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,042. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.57.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.