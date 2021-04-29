Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares dropped 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 167,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,255,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $8,739,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

