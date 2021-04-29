Canaccord Genuity Boosts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $10.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 85,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,999,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BlackBerry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

