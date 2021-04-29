Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.58

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.58 and traded as high as C$12.18. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 164,646 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$533.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

