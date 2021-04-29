Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.78

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.78 and traded as high as C$55.42. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$54.96, with a volume of 277,396 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The firm has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

