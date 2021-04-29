Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Brokerages expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

