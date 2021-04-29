Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.14

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.14 and last traded at C$34.94, with a volume of 376157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.31.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

