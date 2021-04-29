Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.14

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.14 and last traded at C$34.94, with a volume of 376157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.31.
Several analysts have weighed in on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.13.
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.31.
In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
