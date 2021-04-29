Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.01

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.01 and traded as high as C$34.04. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$33.64, with a volume of 183,430 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

