Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.67. Cango shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 277 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

