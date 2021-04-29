CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CPMD opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.85. CannaPharmaRX has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

