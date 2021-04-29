Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

