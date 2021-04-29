Cantaloupe (USAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USAT opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $745.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.10. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

