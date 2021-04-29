Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Centene Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

CNC opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

