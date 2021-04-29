CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in April

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the March 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of CWXZF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 3,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.