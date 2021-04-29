Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 176.2% in April

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CCOEY opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -0.43. Capcom has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.41 million for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

