Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.38

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 24156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

