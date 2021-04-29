Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $426.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

