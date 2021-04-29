Capital Management Corp VA Acquires New Shares in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,251,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,824,000. WisdomTree Investments accounts for 1.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.84% of WisdomTree Investments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley raised WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,287. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

