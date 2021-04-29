Capital Management Corp VA Boosts Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,203 shares during the quarter. Pretium Resources accounts for 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.41% of Pretium Resources worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 24,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,301. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial began coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

