Capital Management Corp VA Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 288.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,430 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 2.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,074. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 131.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

