Capital Management Corp VA Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 288.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,430 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 2.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,074. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 131.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.
Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.
MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Further Reading: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.