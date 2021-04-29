Capital Management Corp VA Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,871 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

QCOM stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.51. 893,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

