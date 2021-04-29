Capital Management Corp VA Has $15.59 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises about 3.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 124.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $64.01. 9,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,667. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

