Capital Management Corp VA Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 4.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.09% of ONEOK worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,395. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

