Capital Management Corp VA Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,672. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,580 shares of company stock worth $213,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

