Capital Management Corp VA Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 175.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.04.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.73. 167,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.65. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $198.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

