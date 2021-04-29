Capital Management Corp VA Sells 164,521 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,521 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.42% of Service Properties Trust worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 12,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

