Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.14.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE COF opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

