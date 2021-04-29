Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 701.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,206 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 77,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

