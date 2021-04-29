Capital One Financial Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SITC opened at $14.90 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

