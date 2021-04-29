Capital Power (CPX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital Power (TSE: CPX) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/27/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Capital Power was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$40.00.

4/26/2021 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/19/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.91. 272,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,523. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. Capital Power Co. has a 1 year low of C$23.72 and a 1 year high of C$39.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.91.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

