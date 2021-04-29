Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

