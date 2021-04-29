Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%.

NYSE CMO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.44. 682,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,285. The stock has a market cap of $623.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Capstead Mortgage has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

