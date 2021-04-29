Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,448. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

